NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears testing bullish commitments at daily resistance

- NZD/USD expected to retest the weekly resistance although bearish 4-hour trumps for now.
- The daily chart sees price struggling at near term resistance.
The following is a top-down analysis of the market structure in NZD/USD which has a conflicting prospect amongst the weekly and daily chart.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart could be due for a positive correction back to test the old support.
Daily chart
However, the daily chart is struggling at resistance and a downside extension could still be on the cards.
4-hour chart
With the price now below the 21-SMA, the bears are in control and a downside extension could be in the making.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
