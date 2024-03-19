NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears remain in control, yet the hourly chart hints at easing sell-off pressure

- The daily chart of NZD/USD presents a bearish outlook with the RSI and MACD deep in the red zone.
- On the hourly chart, the selling pressure is easing.
- The NZD/USD is operating below the main SMAs, indicating a persisting bearish bias.
The NZD/USD pair registered a decline of 0.54%, falling towards 0.6050 in Tuesday's session. Earlier in the session, indicators reached oversold conditions on the hourly chart, and ahead of the Asian session, the pair seems to be consolidating
On the daily chart, the pair is facing intense selling pressure, as indicated by the declining Relative Strength Index (RSI). The latest reading stands at 36, situated in the negative territory and nearing the oversold threshold, suggesting that sellers currently dominate the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also confirms this bearish sentiment, with its rising red bars indicating mounting negative momentum.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the hourly chart, however, the picture differs. The RSI readings appear to fluctuate within the negative territory, with the last reading measured at 42, slightly higher than the reading on the daily chart, denoting tempered selling pressure after bottoming at a low of 22 earlier in the session. Here, the MACD shows a declining selling pressure.
NZD/USD hourly chart
On a broader scale, the trend is still bearish as the pair continues to trade below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6054
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6141
|Daily SMA50
|0.6133
|Daily SMA100
|0.6127
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6101
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6077
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.608
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
