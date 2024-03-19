NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears remain in control, yet the hourly chart hints at easing sell-off pressure

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • The daily chart of NZD/USD presents a bearish outlook with the RSI and MACD deep in the red zone.
  • On the hourly chart, the selling pressure is easing.
  • The NZD/USD is operating below the main SMAs, indicating a persisting bearish bias.

The NZD/USD pair registered a decline of 0.54%, falling towards 0.6050 in Tuesday's session. Earlier in the session, indicators reached oversold conditions on the hourly chart, and ahead of the Asian session, the pair seems to be consolidating

On the daily chart, the pair is facing intense selling pressure, as indicated by the declining Relative Strength Index (RSI). The latest reading stands at 36, situated in the negative territory and nearing the oversold threshold, suggesting that sellers currently dominate the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also confirms this bearish sentiment, with its rising red bars indicating mounting negative momentum.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the hourly chart, however, the picture differs. The RSI readings appear to fluctuate within the negative territory, with the last reading measured at 42, slightly higher than the reading on the daily chart, denoting tempered selling pressure after bottoming at a low of 22 earlier in the session. Here, the MACD shows a declining selling pressure.

NZD/USD hourly chart

On a broader scale, the trend is still bearish as the pair continues to trade below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6054
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.6085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6141
Daily SMA50 0.6133
Daily SMA100 0.6127
Daily SMA200 0.608
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6101
Previous Daily Low 0.6077
Previous Weekly High 0.6191
Previous Weekly Low 0.608
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.6037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6092
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6075
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6064
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6051
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6099
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6123

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD met some contention around 0.6500

AUD/USD met some contention around 0.6500

AUD/USD extended further its multi-session decline, this time coming just pips away from the key 0.6500 neighbourhood on the back of the firm bias in the Greenback and the dovish hold by the RBA.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD came under renewed pressure ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD came under renewed pressure ahead of the Fed

The continuation of the upside momentum in the US Dollar kept EUR/USD depressed and prompted it to challenge the area of the key 200-day SMA prior to the key FOMC gathering on March 20.

EUR/USD News

Gold keeps hovering around $2,150 ahead of Federal Reserve’s decision

Gold keeps hovering around $2,150 ahead of Federal Reserve’s decision

Gold edged lower toward $2,150 in the American session after spending the first half of the day in a narrow band at around $2,160. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% ahead of the Fed event and does not allow XAU/USD to gain traction.

Gold News

Bitcoin price provides yet another lower buying opportunity 30 days to BTC halving

Bitcoin price provides yet another lower buying opportunity 30 days to BTC halving

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bearish bias, but the big-picture remains bullish. According to optimists, the ongoing correction is an opportunity for late bulls to buy the dip. 

Read more

Smart move for the BoJ, Powell should pay attention

Smart move for the BoJ, Powell should pay attention

What changed to BOJ? Nothing. The top rises by 55 pips and bottoms rose by 144. USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs remain massive overbought. The BOJ maintains an extrmely low JPY/USD and JPY/EUR for exports while leaving USD/JPY overbought for months on end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures