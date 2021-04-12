NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears moving in on prior suppport

NZD/USD bears are taking control at the start of the week.

Bears to target significant prior daily support.

NZD/USD is on the verge of a downside extension following a significant correction from a critical resistance area on the hourly chart as follows:

Hourly chart

As illustrated, the M-formation on the hourly chart has seen the rejection from the neckline of the 61.8% retracement level.

The price would now be expected to break the prior lows and test bullish commitments at the next support structure.