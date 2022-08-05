The price is testing a cluster of support on the daily chart with 0.6190 a potential key structure that if broken will open the risk of a significant sell-off towards a test of 0.61 the figure. Below there, 0.5900 will be eyed. However, should the bulls somehow manage to fend off the bears, then there will be prospects of a move into the recent highs that guard a breakout to the upside.

Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, they are no clearer to the eye while the price remains bound by a cluster of daily support and resistance . The pair has been trading in a wide range since breaking out of the daily trendline resistance, failing to maintain a directional bias over the past two weeks of choppiness. The following illustrates the current structure and potential scenarios for the coming days.

NZD/USD has dropped on the back of a rally in the US dollar on Friday due to an astonishing outcome in the US labour market data. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 528,000 in July, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday. This reading followed June's increase of 398,000 (revised from 372,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 250,000. The Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.