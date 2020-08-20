NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears might target descending channel support, around 0.6500 mark

- NZD/USD extended the previous day’s sharp retracement slide from near two-week tops.
- The downward trajectory might now aim to test short-term descending channel support.
The NZD/USD pair added to the previous day's sharp intraday fall from near two-week tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Given that the pair on Wednesday struggled to find acceptance above a short-term descending trend-line resistance, the subsequent slide supports prospects for additional weakness. Bearish technical indicators on daily/4-hourly charts add credence to the negative outlook amid some follow-through USD buying interest.
However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly is already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets. That said, the pair still seems vulnerable to extend the slide further towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the key 0.6500 psychological mark.
A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 0.6565-70 horizontal zone. Above the mentioned barrier, a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back above the 0.6600 mark, en-route the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 0.6625 region.
NZD/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6529
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6617
|Daily SMA50
|0.655
|Daily SMA100
|0.6334
|Daily SMA200
|0.6371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6553
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.