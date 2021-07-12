NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control below 0.7000

NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.7000 on Monday.

Pair consolidates in a range of 0.6950 and 0.7075 for the past three-week.

The neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach.

NZD/USD prints losses in the initial European trading hours on Monday. The pair opened near the 0.7000 mark but failed to sustain the upside momentum.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6980, down 0.02% for the day.

On the daily chart, after making the high at 0.7317 on May 26, the pair came under pressure and found support near 0.6940, a double low formation.

The descending trendline from the above level acts as a strong resistance barrier for the bulls. If price continues to drift lower then the first support emerges at the 0.6950 horizontal support level.

A sustained break below 0.6950 would intensify the selling pressure toward the June 18 low in the vicinity of 0.6920.



Next, the bears would keep their eye on November 18, 2020, low at 0.6878.

Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in an overbought zone with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD could seek an upside at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7014.

NZD/USD bulls would aim for the 0.7050 horizontal resistance level and then the 0.7100 key psychological mark.

NZD/USD additional levels to watch

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6981 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 0.6981 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7022 Daily SMA50 0.714 Daily SMA100 0.7146 Daily SMA200 0.7068 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7005 Previous Daily Low 0.6923 Previous Weekly High 0.7106 Previous Weekly Low 0.6923 Previous Monthly High 0.7289 Previous Monthly Low 0.6923 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6974 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6954 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6888 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6852 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7016 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7052 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7098



