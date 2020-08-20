NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins below 0.6600 despite RBNZ-led buying

  • NZD/USD prints mild gains following its bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside.
  • MACD turns bearish for the first time in a week, falling channel portrays the sentiment weakness.
  • An upside break of 0.6650 will strengthen bulls’ run-up.
  • RBNZ, New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic impact.

NZD/USD picks up the bids near 0.6570, up 0.16% on a day, during the early Thursday. The pair recently benefits from the efforts of Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Finance Minister Robertson while extending pullback from 0.6544.

Read: RBNZ: Term for lending has been extended to five years from three years

Even so, MACD challenges the bulls and so does a falling channel formation established since July-end.

As a result, buyers may not respect the latest pullback as a strong signal for entries unless witnessing a clear break of the mentioned channel’s resistance, at 0.6650. However, an intermediate pullback to 0.6600 can’t be ruled out.

Should the NZD/USD prices cross 0.6650 mark, the previous month’s peak near 0.6715 will be in the spotlight.

On the flip side, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement and the channel’s support, respectively around 0.6510 and 0.6500, could keep the bears away before diverting them to the late-June peak surrounding 0.6450.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6569
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 0.6559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6617
Daily SMA50 0.655
Daily SMA100 0.6334
Daily SMA200 0.6371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6652
Previous Daily Low 0.6553
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6524
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6591
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6614
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6623
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6687
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6722

 

 

