NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears cheer 0.6990 support break

  • NZD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, fails to extend Friday’s recovery.
  • Weekly support line, 200-HMA confluence guards immediate upside.
  • Yearly low on bear’s radar, eight-day-old resistance line also test buyers.

NZD/USD retreats to 0.6980, down 0.23% intraday, amid early Monday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the downside break of a 200-HMA and short-term rising trend line convergence amid bearish MACD.

The pair sellers are on their way to refresh the yearly low surrounding 0.6920, with the 0.6900 threshold acting as an additional downside filter.

Following that a gradual south-run to the September 2020 tops near the 0.6800 round figure can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback need not only cross the 0.6990 resistance confluence but a downward sloping trend line from July 07, around 0.7035, to aim for the monthly high near 0.7105-10.

However, multiple hurdles are surrounding 0.7050 and 0.7070 during the NZD/USD run-up from 0.7035 to 0.7110.

NZD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6983
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 0.6997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7007
Daily SMA50 0.7117
Daily SMA100 0.7129
Daily SMA200 0.7077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7038
Previous Daily Low 0.6968
Previous Weekly High 0.7046
Previous Weekly Low 0.6917
Previous Monthly High 0.7289
Previous Monthly Low 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6964
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6931
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.707
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7103

 

 

