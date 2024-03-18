NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears assert their dominance, eyes on a possible short-term momentum shift

- The daily chart reveals a bearish bias, with RSI transitioning to negative territories and rising red bars in the MACD.
- The hourly chart demonstrates a contrary perspective flashing signals on a potential shift to the upside.
- If bears want to confirm a bearish outlook, they must conquer the 200-day SMA.
In Monday's trading, NZD/USD remained largely unchanged around 0.6085 while the pair showed ongoing sell-off pressure. However, subtle hints of an imminent near-term reversal are beginning to show up on the hourly chart as bears may step out to consolidate their movements.
The continuous decline of the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) from positive to negative territories demonstrates the prevailing sell-side pressure. The recent reading of the RSI indicates ongoing negative conditions, further substantiated by a sequence of rising red bars in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
NZD/USD daily chart
Moving on to the hourly chart, the NZD/USD pair persists in its bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflects similar negative conditions as observed on the daily chart, albeit, the index seems to have flattened. In addition, a shift in momentum can be discerned with the emergence of green bars in the MACD histogram. These indicate positive momentum in the last trading hours.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Given the outlooks on the daily and hourly chart, after the sellers pierced through the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the last hope for the pair is the 200-day average which presents strong support. In case the buyers fail to defend it, the overall trend will turn bearish.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6086
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6136
|Daily SMA100
|0.6125
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.608
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD creeps lower ahead of RBA’s decision, Fed meeting in focus
The Australian Dollar begins the Asian session, clocking minuscule losses of 0.02% against the US Dollar as market participants prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to hold rates unchanged amid mixed opinions among economists on the central bank's first rate cut.
EUR/USD: Constructive outlook remains above the 200-day SMA
A positive start to the week for the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to break below the 1.0900 support once again against the backdrop of some loss of traction of a Fed’s interest rate cut at its June gathering.
Gold stays afloat despite high US yields as traders focus on Fed policy
Gold sees a modest increase, as investors watch this week's central bank meetings. Focus remains on the Federal Reserve, where a hawkish stance could potentially impact XAU/USD price while bolstering the US Dollar.
Bitcoin price shows weakness, but new BTC whales have created solid support at $56,400
Bitcoin price downside momentum continues to gain strength, giving sidelined and late bulls a chance to buy the dip. The market remains focussed on the oncoming halving, expected to kick off the next bull cycle.
Bank of Japan Preview: BoJ looks set to end negative interest rates after strong wage growth
The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, pretty much at the same time that the Reserve Bank of Australia will do the same. Central banks stand out this week, which will also include the decisions of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.