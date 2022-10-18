NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich

- NZD/USD bears are ready to feast on the bird.
- Bears are lurking, eying-up the bear flag around, resistance around 0.5700/20.
NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report. Forecasters have noted that still-surging core inflation pressures will see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lift the OCR by 75bps at the November MPS. 0.5719 was the high, but the question is, ''will this be the high of the week?''
The following analysis attempt to unravel that mystery.
NZD/USD daily chart
From a daily perspective, while there is room for the upside to test the trend line resistance, the W-formation is bearish and would be expected to pull in the price, at least towards the neckline. If this were to fail as support, there will be prospects of a continuation to the downside, especially on the break of 0.5613, the daily candle's close low. The trading day's low was 0.5622. Both will be targets for the downside.
NZD/USD H1 chart
Meanwhile, from a lower time-frame perspective, we have three days of longs in the market and little in the way of a shake-out, at least below Tuesday's US session lows of 0.5646. The price action took break-out traders up into 0.5720 area only to be hit by strong sellers, resulting in a move into Day-2 longs from the Asian and the Europen session and in doing so, causing a vacuum of bids that resulted in a break of the trend line.
This may encourage further selling below the US session highs for the day ahead and risks a sell-off, potentially back towards the lows of the week and into Day-1 longs. The bearish flag that is already looking pretty mature and the prospects of a head and shoulders topping pattern only go to reinforce the bearish thesis for the day ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays the lowest levels in 30 years versus the USD.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich
NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.