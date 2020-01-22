NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears aim for five-week low of 0.6554

  • NZD/USD extends losses below 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • The previous week’s top will limit near-term recovery, December 11 low can please bears during further weakness.

NZD/USD stretches losses to monthly of 0.6581 by the press time of early Wednesday. The pair remains on the back foot below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from December 11 to 31. Also supporting the sellers are bearish MACD signals.

As a result, December 18 low near 0.6554 is likely arriving on the chart whereas December 11 bottom close to 0.6520 can mark its presence afterward.

If at all the NZD/USD prices fail to bounce off 0.6520, a 200-day SMA level near 0.6513 can offer another chance which if ignored can recall sub-0.6500 area back to the charts.

On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6610 and 200-bar SMA level of 0.6630 can challenge the pair’s short-term pullbacks ahead of the previous week’s high close to 0.6670.

During the pair’s recovery beyond 0.6670, the 0.6682 and 0.6700 will gain the buyers’ attention.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6588
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.6594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6654
Daily SMA50 0.6564
Daily SMA100 0.6454
Daily SMA200 0.6513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6619
Previous Daily Low 0.6587
Previous Weekly High 0.6666
Previous Weekly Low 0.6584
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6607
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6581
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6549
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6613
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6645

 

 

