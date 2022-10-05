- NZD/USD reverses entire RBNZ-led gains, as USD recovers.
- RBNZ delivers a hawkish 50 bps rate hike at its October meeting.
- The kiwi fails to sustain the upside above 0.5800.
NZD/USD has turned neutral on the day at around 0.5735, reversing the entire RBNZ rate hike outcome-induced rally above 0.5800.
The rebound in the US dollar across the board amid mixed market sentiment and pre-American jobs data anxiety, limiting the upside in the spot.
Further, markets assess the RBNZ hawkish rate hike announcement, especially after the central bank said that they had a debate over a 50 bps or a 75 bps rate hike. The kiwi central bank hiked the policy rates by 50 bps, as widely expected. In an immediate reaction to the RBNZ verdict, NZD/USD rallied nearly 80 pips from 0.5730 to 0.5807 highs.
Attention now turns towards the US ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI for fresh trading impetus in the pair.
From a short-term technical perspective, the bearish 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) capped the NZD/USD upswing near 0.5815.
Although bulls remain hopeful so long as the solid support at 0.5690 is defended. Note that the 21 SMA crossed the 50 SMA for the upside, validating a bull cross on the said timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding above the midline, suggesting that any pullback in the price could be seen as a good dip buying opportunity.
Acceptance above the 100 SMA will call for a test of the next horizontal trendline resistance at around 0.5885.
On the downside, sellers will target the 0.5650 round level should the abovementioned powerful support of 0.5690 yield in.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
NZD/USD: Additional levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.5729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5873
|Daily SMA50
|0.6092
|Daily SMA100
|0.6202
|Daily SMA200
|0.6463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5759
|Previous Daily Low
|0.568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5755
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5565
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.571
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5765
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5802
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
