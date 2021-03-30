NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish continuation flag pattern spotted on hourly charts

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains to one-week tops.
  • The formation of a flag pattern supports prospects for further losses.

The NZD/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to one-week tops and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

The recent bounce from four-month lows stalled near a resistance marked by the top boundary of an upward sloping channel. Given last week's steep fall, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bearish continuation flag pattern on hourly charts. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the bearish territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for further losses amid a strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining some positive traction and recovered from the bearish zone on the 4-hourly chart. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through any positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity. That said, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.6990-85 confluence region before placing fresh bearish bets. The said area comprises the trend-channel support and 100-hour SMA, which should act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Some follow-through weakness will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and drag the NZD/USD pair back towards multi-month lows, around the 0.6945-40 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards challenging the 0.6900 round-figure mark. On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the top end of the channel. The mentioned barrier is pegged near the 0.7030-40 region, which if cleared might trigger some aggressive short-covering move.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7009
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7142
Daily SMA50 0.7192
Daily SMA100 0.7127
Daily SMA200 0.6872
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7018
Previous Daily Low 0.6971
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7068

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields

EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields

EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.

Biden package challenges markets

Biden package challenges markets

President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.

