NZD/USD Price Analysis: Back above key level of 0.6520, shaking out weak bears?

  • NZD/USD's 4-hour chart shows failed head-and-shoulders breakdown. 
  • The market may be crowding out weak bears. 

NZD/USD is trading near 0.6540 at press time, having printed a low of 0.6488 on Thursday. 

The pair has recovered to levels above 0.6520 – the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern, as seen on the 4-hour chart. As such, one may argue that the breakdown confirmed earlier this week has failed. 

While that is true, markets often crowd out weak hands following major breakdowns by revisiting former support-turned-resistance levels, which could be the case here. 

Should the pair fall back below 0.6520, sellers may feel emboldened to press toward horizontal support at 0.6385 (June 30 low). That looks likely, as the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

A close above Wednesday’s high of 0.6651 is needed to put the bulls back into the driver’s seat. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6538
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6612
Daily SMA50 0.6552
Daily SMA100 0.634
Daily SMA200 0.6372
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6572
Previous Daily Low 0.6488
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6524
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.652
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.654
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6492
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6448
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6408
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6576
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6616
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.666

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

