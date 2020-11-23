NZD/USD Price Analysis: At 23-month tops on NZ Retail Sales big beat, teasing key hurdle

- NZD/USD teasing rising wedge hurdle on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI stays bullish and points north, further upside likely.
- 0.6919 is the level to beat for the kiwi bears.
NZD/USD extends its rally to hit the highest levels since December 2018 above 0.6950, as the bulls rejoice a big beat on New Zealand’s Retail Sales data.
The NZ retail consumer spending jumped by 28% QoQ in Q3 vs. 20% expected. Meanwhile, successful vaccine trials—led risk-on mood also adds to the strength in the Kiwi.
From a technical perspective, the spot caught a fresh bid-wave after it managed to hold the critical 50-hourly moving average support at 0.6919.
The bulls recaptured the 21-HMA support-turned-resistance, as it marched higher to test a potential rising wedge pattern’s upside barrier at 0.6953.
An hourly closing above the latter could open doors towards the December 2018 high of 0.6971 en route to the key 0.7000 level. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher within the bullish zone, supporting the case for the additional upside.
To the downside, immediate support is seen at 21-HMA, now at 0.6938. Acceptance below the last could put the strong cushion at 0.6919 at risk. That level is the intersection of the 50-HMA and rising trendline support.
The next downside target is seen at the 100-HMA, which is at 0.6911.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
NZD/USD: Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6955
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6781
|Daily SMA50
|0.6693
|Daily SMA100
|0.6656
|Daily SMA200
|0.6418
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6904
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7008
