NZD/USD Price Analysis: A start of new rally beyond 0.6650?

  • NZD/USD takes the bids near the intraday high, prints four-day winning streak.
  • A sustained break of monthly resistance line just joined bullish MACD.
  • 21-day SMA adds to the downside support, multiple upside barriers above 0.6700.

NZD/USD rises to the intraday high of 0.6660, up 0.30% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. The kiwi pair closed beyond the monthly resistance line the previous day while flashing three-day winning streak. The gains get additional back-up as MACD turns bullish for the first time since July 30.

Bulls are currently targeting 0.6700 round-figures before confronting the July 31 top, also the yearly peak near 0.6715.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s further upside will be questioned by December 2019 top surrounding 0.6755.

Meanwhile, the previous resistance, now support line, around 0.6615, can restrict the pair’s immediate pullback ahead of a 21-day SMA level of 0.6591.

Even if the pair drops below 0.6590, 0.6515, 0.6500 and the monthly low near 0.6490 could challenge the bears from entering.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6659
Today Daily Change 20 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.30%
Today daily open 0.6639
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6588
Daily SMA50 0.6564
Daily SMA100 0.637
Daily SMA200 0.6376
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6675
Previous Daily Low 0.66
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6647
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6601
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6713
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6752

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD: Bulls head back towards 0.7300

AUD/USD is looking to extend its three-day winning streak despite the US bond yields rising in a greenback-positive manner.  The spot is showing resilience, possibly tracking iron ore’s rally to 6-years highs on Thursday.

USD/JPY tracks Treasury yields higher, eyes on 107.00

USD/JPY extends the advance and hits a fresh 10-day high, as the bulls look to regain the 107 level amid a rally in Treasury yields and the upbeat market mood. Treasury yields jumped to multi-month highs after Fed Chair Powell adopted average inflation targeting. 

Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart

Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.

Fed Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy

The Federal Reserve adopted a new inflation policy that that will permit price increases above the 2% target for extended periods if necessary to balance periods of weak performance.  Equities, credit yields and the dollar rise as policy offers no immediate changes but a better outlook.

WTI sellers attack $43.00 amid receding fears of hurricane Laura, strong US dollar

WTI stays on the back for the second day despite the latest bounce off $42.94. Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and left the Gulf of Mexico mostly safe. Baker Hughes rig counts, second-tier data from the US can offer short-term direction.

