NZD/USD Price Analysis: 50-HMA limits the correction from 20-months tops

  • NZD/USD hits fresh 20-month highs above 0.69, then recedes.
  • US dollar comeback and RBNZ comments weigh on the kiwi.
  • US data and Fed Powell’s speech in focus.

NZD/USD has stalled its 50-pips retreat from 20-month highs of 0.6915 reached in early Asia, as the buyers are offered some reprieve at the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) of 0.6859.

The spot came under pressure after the US dollar picked up ground across the board, as the rising coronavirus cases offset the vaccine optimism.

Meanwhile, the latest comments from the RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha kept hopes alive for negative interest next year and weighed further on the Antipodean.

A test of the horizontal 21-HMA at 0.6880 cannot be ruled out in the immediate term, as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has ticked higher and challenges the midline, looking to recapture the bullish zone.

Further up, the 0.6900 level will get tested. The bulls would then target multi-month tops of 0.6915.

Should the 50-HMA support give way, strong support at 0.6835 could be put to test, which is the confluence of the rising trendline support and upward sloping 100-HMA.

The next relevant downside target is seen at 0.6809, the November 11 low.

NZD/USD: Hourly chart

 

NZD/USD: Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6869
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.6886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6688
Daily SMA50 0.6663
Daily SMA100 0.6626
Daily SMA200 0.6401
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6905
Previous Daily Low 0.6809
Previous Weekly High 0.6803
Previous Weekly Low 0.6589
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6868
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6962
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

