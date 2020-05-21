NZD/USD Price Analysis: 2020 falling trendline breached, but follow-through elusive

- NZD/USD violates five-month-long descending trendline resistance.
- The technical breakout is yet to draw stronger bids for the Kiwi.
NZD/USD is struggling to capitalize on the bullish breakout on the daily chart.
The pair rose for the third straight day on Wednesday and closed above the resistance of the trendline connecting Jan. 2 and March 9 highs, marking an upside break of the 2020 bearish trendline.
So far, however, that has failed to invite stronger buying pressure. The pair is currently trading in the red near the trendline support (former hurdle) at 0.6132, having put in a high of 0.6158 during Wednesday's US trading hours.
A deeper pullback, possibly to 0.61, could be seen as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index. That said, the bullish daily chart outlook would be invalidated only if the spot finds acceptance under Wednesday's low of 0.6063.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6279
- R2 0.6219
- R1 0.6182
- PP 0.6122
-
- S1 0.6085
- S2 0.6025
- S3 0.5988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
