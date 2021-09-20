NZD/USD Price Analysis: 200-SMA challenges bears amid oversold RSI

- NZD/USD remains pressured around monthly low, retreats of late.
- Oversold RSI, key SMA support hints at a corrective pullback towards short-term resistance line, bears have a bumpy road ahead.
NZD/USD sellers attack the key support around 0.7025 while refreshing September’s low during early Monday.
Although a three-day-old descending trend line portrays the pair’s immediate downtrend, 200-SMA challenges the bears amid oversold RSI conditions.
Hence, a short-covering move towards the stated resistance line near 0.7060 can’t be ruled out. However, any further upside needs to cross the 0.7080 hurdle to convince the NZD/USD buyers.
Following that, the 0.7100 round figure and the monthly high near 0.7170 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a clear break of 200-SMA level near 0.7025 will direct NZD/USD sellers toward a horizontal area established since August 25, surrounding 0.6990-85.
In a case where the pair bears refrain from stepping back and conquer the 0.6985 support, a one-month-old region close to 0.6930 will be in focus.
Overall, NZD/USD remains on the back foot but the odds of a corrective pullback seem brighter.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7029
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7041
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7057
|Daily SMA50
|0.7009
|Daily SMA100
|0.7074
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7088
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7025
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
