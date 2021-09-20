NZD/USD Price Analysis: 200-SMA challenges bears amid oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains pressured around monthly low, retreats of late.
  • Oversold RSI, key SMA support hints at a corrective pullback towards short-term resistance line, bears have a bumpy road ahead.

NZD/USD sellers attack the key support around 0.7025 while refreshing September’s low during early Monday.

Although a three-day-old descending trend line portrays the pair’s immediate downtrend, 200-SMA challenges the bears amid oversold RSI conditions.

Hence, a short-covering move towards the stated resistance line near 0.7060 can’t be ruled out. However, any further upside needs to cross the 0.7080 hurdle to convince the NZD/USD buyers.

Following that, the 0.7100 round figure and the monthly high near 0.7170 will be in focus.

On the flip side, a clear break of 200-SMA level near 0.7025 will direct NZD/USD sellers toward a horizontal area established since August 25, surrounding 0.6990-85.

In a case where the pair bears refrain from stepping back and conquer the 0.6985 support, a one-month-old region close to 0.6930 will be in focus.

Overall, NZD/USD remains on the back foot but the odds of a corrective pullback seem brighter.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7029
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 0.7041
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7057
Daily SMA50 0.7009
Daily SMA100 0.7074
Daily SMA200 0.7117
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7088
Previous Daily Low 0.7025
Previous Weekly High 0.7151
Previous Weekly Low 0.7025
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7064
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6988
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6952
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7078
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7114
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7141

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week

It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the BOE and the Fed meetings. GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Steady as she goes on Fed week

Gold: Steady as she goes on Fed week

Gold is flat during holiday thin markets with both Tokyo and China out today. Gold vs the US dollar has traded in a narrow range between $1,751.27 low and a $1,755.29 high.  

Gold News

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

BTC’s lack of integration with traditional finance and its inability to be forcefully sold to cover financial losses mean the price might not ‘collapse’ if there is a global stock market meltdown.

Read more

Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD

Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD

The open could be in for a risk-off ride to start the week due to China's embattled developer, Evergrande, being on the brink of default. The potential fallout of Evergrande could have contagion implications that spill outside China’s financial market borders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures