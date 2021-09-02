NZD/USD Price Analysis: 200-DMA guards immediate upside around 0.7100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains sidelined at the 11-week top, pauses five-day uptrend.
  • RSI conditions hint at the pullback to previous resistance line from July.
  • Descending trend line from late February adds to the upside filters.

NZD/USD fades upside momentum during a choppy Asian session on Friday. Even so, the Kiwi pair seesaws around the highest levels since mid-June, marked the previous day.

Despite crossing a two-month-old resistance line to refresh multi-day peak, the quote failed to offer a daily close beyond 200-DMA, currently around 0.7120.

In addition to the stated key moving average, nearly overbought RSI also challenges the NZD/USD buyers of late.

It should be noted that an upside break of 0.7120 also won’t offer a green pass to the bulls as a resistance line from February 25, near 0.7150, becomes a tough nut to crack.

On the flip side, a pullback move eye the retest of a downward sloping trend line from July 06, near 0.7070.

However, NZD/USD weakness past 0.7070 has multiple supports near 0.7050 and the 0.7000 threshold.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7108
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.54%
Today daily open 0.707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6978
Daily SMA50 0.6986
Daily SMA100 0.7085
Daily SMA200 0.7114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7078
Previous Daily Low 0.7033
Previous Weekly High 0.702
Previous Weekly Low 0.6822
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7133

 

 

