NZD/USD Price Analysis: 14-month-old resistance line in the spotlight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD seesaws around four-month high, recently stepped back from 0.6581.
  • Successful trading above 100-week SMA keeps the bulls directed to the key trend line.
  • Sellers may await a downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement for validation.

NZD/USD steps back from late-January top to 0.6550, down 0.14% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session.

Even so, the kiwi pair stays above 100-week SMA as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from July 2017 to March 2020.

As a result, bulls remain optimistic to confront a falling trend line from late-March tops, around 0.6655/60, during the further upside.

However, any more rise past-0.6660 will find it difficult unless breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6760.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 100-week SMA level of 0.6530 needs validation from 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6510, to revisit March month high surrounding 0.6450.

NZD/USD weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6552
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.6559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6199
Daily SMA50 0.6094
Daily SMA100 0.6185
Daily SMA200 0.6319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6568
Previous Daily Low 0.6498
Previous Weekly High 0.6528
Previous Weekly Low 0.6186
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6525
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6472
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6655

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs

AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs

AUD/USD sees a quick drop fresh 2020 highs of 0.7041, in what seems to be a typical profit-taking slide while markets weigh in mixed Australian NAB Survey. The spot battles 0.7000 amid renewed US dollar demand, as Australian-China tensions continue to linger. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00

USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00

Following the early drop, USD/JPY has managed to bounce back above 108.00, tracking the rebound in the US dollar across the board. Souring risk sentiment is reviving the haven demand for the greenback. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold is struggling to gather upside traction despite the bearish channel breakout on the hourly chart. The retreat from session highs marks a failure on the part of the bulls to keep gains above the descending (bearish) 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high

WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high

Oil regains some poise on Tuesday, as armed forces threaten to oil Libyan oil production. WTI defends $38.00 but remains below Monday's low of $40.44. OPEC+ to extend the oil output cut deal, but Gulf OPEC producers to end voluntary cuts from next month.

Oil News

Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices

Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices

Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures