NZD/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA probes bears below 0.6800

- NZD/USD pares intraday losses around one-week low amid market’s indecision.
- Descending RSI, support break keep sellers hopeful to visit 200-SMA.
- An upward sloping support line from late January also challenges bears.
NZD/USD stays defensive around 0.6790, keeping the bounce off 100-SMA heading into Monday’s European session.
However, a clear downside break of an ascending trend line from March 02 joins downward sloping RSI, not oversold, to hint at the Kiwi pair’s further declines.
Hence, fresh selling can wait for a sustained break of the 100-SMA level, around 0.6778 by the press time, before targeting a south-run towards the 200-SMA, near 0.6705 at the latest.
Even so, a six-week-old support line close to 0.6690 will challenge the NZD/USD bears afterward.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive until bouncing back beyond the previous support line surrounding 0.6835.
Following that, Thursday’s high near 0.6875 and the 0.6900 threshold will lure the NZD/USD bulls before directing them to the monthly high near 0.6930.
Overall, NZD/USD remains vulnerable to test the rising trend line from late January but the key SMAs may offer intermediate halts during the fall.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6793
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6828
|Daily SMA200
|0.6924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6876
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6796
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
