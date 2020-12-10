NZD/USD Price Analysis: 10-day EMA defends bulls above 0.7000

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday high while resisting the previous day’s downtrend.
- Monthly resistance line, previous support, adds extra upside filters to the 0.7100 threshold.
NZD/USD prints mild gains while taking the bids near the intraday high of 0.7035 during early Thursday. The kiwi pair marked the weekly heaviest losses on Wednesday after taking a U-turn from a one-week high of 0.7095. The resulted declines justify Monday’s downside below an ascending support line from November 13 and nearly overbought RSI conditions.
Even so, the quote bounces off 10-day EMA support, currently around 0.7026, with eyes on the previous support line, at 0.7088 now.
While RSI conditions and the stated resistance line can challenge NZD/USD buyers below 0.7100, any further upside will be challenged by the monthly peak near 0.7104.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the 10-day EMA level of 0.7026 will attack the 0.7000 round-figure whereas November 18 high near 0.6945 can entertain kiwi buyers afterward.
In a case where the NZD/USD bears keep the reins past-0.6945, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-November upside near 0.6805 will be the key.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7031
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6979
|Daily SMA50
|0.6792
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7095
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7009
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.716
