NZD/USD: Price action looks strong – ANZ

Kiwi price action looks strong as the USD falters. New Zealand’s handling of COVID-19 looks to be paying dividends in FX markets, analysts at ANZ Bank apprise.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD has broken above the 0.61 level and price action looks strong.”
“It’s mostly a soft USD story as the US COVID-19 death toll surpasses the 20k mark and equities falter.”
“The next target is around 0.6350, where the Kiwi spent a lot of time in early March before heading south.”
“Support 0.6000 Resistance 0.6170”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, close to the highest since mid-March. US dollar weakness and PM Johnson's discharging from the hospital supports the pair. The UK is set to extend the lockdown through May 7.
Forex Today: Chinese trade data lifts mood, weighs on dollar, coronavirus and lockdown headlines eyed
The market mood is marginally optimistic with a "risk-on" mood supporting commodity currencies and weighing on the dollar. Stocks are on the rise after slipping on Monday.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1700, ignore pullback from multi-year high
Gold steps back from its highest since November 2012, still positive on a day. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of the coronavirus peak. Upbeat China data, US President Trump’s push for economy’s restart add to the risk reset.
WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside
WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.