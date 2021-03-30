NZD/USD pressured by strong US dollar

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bulls testing the bearish commitments on a strong US dollar story. 
  • The focus is on the US NFP at the end of the week and rising US yields. 

At the time of writing as the Wall Street closing bell rings, NZD/USD is ending the session down some 0.2% on the day at 0.6984.

The kiwi ranged between 0.6972 and 0.7033 while testing below the 0.70 level as the greenback and US yields took up the driving seat once again. 

There was little in the way of data to drive the markets but prospects of a solid Nonfarm Payrolls report accompanied by a jump in US consumer confidence benefitted the reflation playbook and bullish USD thesis. 

''This vibe has certainly taken a bit of shine off the NZD story, but as we noted yesterday, the better performance of US equities over March speaks to month-end rebalancing flows back into NZD, which could create some noise near-term,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued. 

''We also have US ISM data tomorrow night, then non-farm payrolls data on Friday night (NZ time) and expectations have been ramped up a touch to +650k.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6986
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.6998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7142
Daily SMA50 0.7192
Daily SMA100 0.7127
Daily SMA200 0.6872
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7018
Previous Daily Low 0.6971
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7068

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments

Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows

