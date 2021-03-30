NZD/USD pressured by strong US dollar

- NZD/USD bulls testing the bearish commitments on a strong US dollar story.
- The focus is on the US NFP at the end of the week and rising US yields.
At the time of writing as the Wall Street closing bell rings, NZD/USD is ending the session down some 0.2% on the day at 0.6984.
The kiwi ranged between 0.6972 and 0.7033 while testing below the 0.70 level as the greenback and US yields took up the driving seat once again.
There was little in the way of data to drive the markets but prospects of a solid Nonfarm Payrolls report accompanied by a jump in US consumer confidence benefitted the reflation playbook and bullish USD thesis.
''This vibe has certainly taken a bit of shine off the NZD story, but as we noted yesterday, the better performance of US equities over March speaks to month-end rebalancing flows back into NZD, which could create some noise near-term,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
''We also have US ISM data tomorrow night, then non-farm payrolls data on Friday night (NZ time) and expectations have been ramped up a touch to +650k.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7142
|Daily SMA50
|0.7192
|Daily SMA100
|0.7127
|Daily SMA200
|0.6872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7018
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6971
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7068
