NZD/USD posts modest losses, trades near 0.6060

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Trading volume remains thin on Monday amid Easter holiday.
  • US Dollar Index erases early loses, rebound above 99.50.
  • Coming up on Tuesday: Trade Balance data from China.

The NZD/USD pair fluctuates in a very tight range on Monday amid thin trading conditions due to the Easter Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.16% on a daily basis at 0.6065. 

DXY finds support ahead of 99

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback throughout the previous week allowed the pair to post its highest weekly close since early March at 0.6078. The Federal Reserve's new actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak boosted the market sentiment and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to end the week on a weak note.

However, after slumping toward the 99 handle during the early hours of the European session on Monday, the DXY staged a technical rebound and erased its losses to force the pair to remain in the negative territory. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.05% on the day at 99.54.

The pair is likely to remain quiet in the remainder of the day. On Tuesday, Trade Balance data from China will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6064
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.6083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5913
Daily SMA50 0.6172
Daily SMA100 0.6379
Daily SMA200 0.6404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6104
Previous Daily Low 0.6011
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6046
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6028
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5973
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5935
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6121
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

