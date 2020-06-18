NZD/USD posts modest daily losses near 0.6450 on broad-based USD strength

- NZD/USD is moving sideways in a tight range on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index is edging higher for the third straight day.
- New Zealand's economy contracted by 1.6% on a quarterly basis in Q1.
The NZD/USD continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight range below 0.6500. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on a daily basis at 0.6445.
NZD ignores GDP data
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 1.6% on a quarterly basis in the first quarter. Although this reading came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 1% in the economic activity, the kiwi remained relatively quiet against its rivals.
In the second half of the day, the heavy selling pressure surrounding the GBP following the Bank of England's policy announcements ramped up the demand for the greenback. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.23% on the day at 97.30.
The US Department of Labor's weekly report showed that 1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 13th. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are trading little changed on Thursday, reflecting a neutral market mood that allows NZD/USD to extend its sideways grind.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases during the Asian session on Friday and the pair is likely to remain stuck in its consolidation channel.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6448
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6459
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6351
|Daily SMA50
|0.6168
|Daily SMA100
|0.6178
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6477
|Previous Daily Low
|0.643
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6503
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 after minimal BOE stimulus
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.2450 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, at the lower bound of expectations, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1250 as US jobless claims miss
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, consolidating minimal losses. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns are weighing on stocks, supporting the dollar.
Gold fades a bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, slides below $1725 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, below the $1725 level in the last hour.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.