NZD/USD: Political news to drive movements - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ suggest that sentiment toward the USD remains downbeat, and geopolitical and political news will continue to drive movements for NZD/USD pair.

Key Quotes

“But this week’s US CPI will also be watched. Given the market’s pricing for the Fed (with only ~8bps of hikes priced in for Dec), any signs of a firming in inflation will bring more confidence and USD strength. But the NZD is experiencing its wobbles too, and that is unlikely to clear until at least after the election.”

“Support 0.7230 Resistance 0.7290”