- Slightly negative US economic data bolstered the US Dollar amidst risk aversion.
- US Retail Sales plunged, while unemployment claims continued to show a resilient labor market.
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Undergoing a pullback but a daily close below 0.6400, traders could expect downward pressure.
The New Zeland Dollar (NZD) dropped sharply against the US Dollar (USD) after a central bank bonanza witnessed 50 bps rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the Bank of England (BoE), and the European Central Bank (ECB), in the last couple of days. Most policymakers coincide with inflation being too high, opening the door for further tightening. Therefore, the NZD/USD plummets more than 1.81%, trading at 0.6347 after hitting a daily high of 0.6443.
US Dollar rises amidst a tranche of negative US data
Wall Street is set to finish the day with losses. Economic data from the United States (US) showed signs that Fed’s policy is being felt by Americans, as November Retail Sales shrank 0.6% MoM vs. estimates of 0.1% contraction, reported the US Department of Commerce. At the same time, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the Initial Jobless Claims for the last week dropped by 211K against estimates of a 232K rise, showing the labor market resilience, despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to cool down inflation.
Further data showed that the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and the New York Fed Manufacturing Index missed estimates, further deepening their contraction to -13.8 and -11.2, respectively. Later, Industrial Production (IP) shrank by 0.2% MoM, below expectations for a 0.1% increase.
Aside from this, the New Zealand economic docket featured the Manufacturing PMI for November, which fell to 47.4 below October’s 49.3 print. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s GDP data for Q3 revealed a remarkable growth of 2.0%, far surpassing expectations from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which had anticipated only a 0.8% expansion. This was an upward revision on the prior quarter’s revised 1.9%.
Given the backdrop, the NZD/USD extended its losses, as bad news for the US economy might dent sentiment, augmenting appetite for the greenback. Therefore, the NZD/USD ongoing correction could drop toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6293 before resuming upwards.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart portrays a drop below 0.6400, registering a new six-day low. It should be said that the fall halted around 0.6319 before tumbling to the 20-day EMA at 0.6293, which, once cleared, could have exposed the 200-day EMA at 0.6249. However, if the NZD/USD fails to reclaim 0.6400, that could open the door for further losses. Otherwise, once 0.6400 is reclaimed, the next resistance would be the 0.6500 mark, ahead of the December 13 swing high at 0.6515.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.