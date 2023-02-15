NZD/USD perched mid-range awaiting fresh cues

- NZD/USD is flat in the Tokyuo open as the dust settles over US CPI.
- Eyes now turn to the RBNZ for direction in the Kiwi.
NZD/USD is flat into the Tokyo open after an up-and-down day surrounding the US consumer Price index. The Kiwi is trading at 0.6330 and has stuck to a 10-pip range so far following Tuesday's 0.6389 and 0.6296.
The annual inflation rate in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, cooled only a touch to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December, less than market forecasts of 6.2%, suggesting that getting inflation under control will take more time than expected. The US Dollar index traded around 103.00 on Tuesday but posied higher due to the hotter-than-expected US inflation dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening campaign.
RBNZ outlook
''The lack of a NZD drift likely reflects the idea the factors holding up US inflation may also impact here, even if inflation expectations data yesterday “pleased” local bond market,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''Now that local markets have swung back more towards expecting a 50bp hike next week, rather than 75bp, the focus turns wholeheartedly towards next week’s RBNZ MPS.''
''We expect the RBNZ will raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) 50bp to 4.75% at its Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) next Wednesday. In terms of alternatives, a 75bp hike is more likely than +25bp, in our view,'' the analysts argued.
''A hawkish tone is likely, along with only a marginally lower OCR track, if it’s lowered at all. And it’s no small beer for the RBNZ to deliver a double hike when they’ve already raised 400bp, house prices are down 15% and still falling, and business and consumer confidence are on the floor,'' the analysts added.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6336
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6417
|Daily SMA50
|0.6373
|Daily SMA100
|0.6136
|Daily SMA200
|0.6187
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6367
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.627
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.631
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.626
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.7000 as RBA’s Lowe fails to copy hawkish Fed signals
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6980 after Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s Testimony during the mid-Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend despite upbeat yields, hawkish Fed talks
USD/JPY returns to the bear’s radar on early Wednesday, following a two-day winning streak, as market players reassess the hawkish Fed verdict vis-à-vis expectations of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next move.
Gold eyes further downside on hawkish Federal Reserve talks
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around the mid-$1,800s, fading the bounce off a 1.5-month low, as traders await more clues to extend the United States inflation-inflicted downside during early Wednesday.
Siemens becomes the first company to issue $64 million worth of digital bonds on a blockchain
The crypto market is slowly blending in with the traditional markets, and the same is visible in the companies in the TradFi industry. While the crypto market is dealing with its internal issues, external companies such as Siemens are setting their foot within the industry.
CPI not falling in a tidy fashion
US equities were upended but closed relatively unchanged amid a choppy session following an as-expected US CPI for January. However, core goods were the critical driver of the strength, and with a rise in used car prices still to come.