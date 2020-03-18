NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand GDP, nears 11-year low under 0.5750

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays under pressure as New Zealand GDP meets the expectations.
  • The broad risk aversion continues to find solace in the US dollar.
  • Today’s Aussie data, RBA will be the key as being the data/events from the largest customer.

Given the New Zealand (NZ) Q4 GDP data matching wide expectations, NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.5730 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.

The NZ fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) met 0.5% QoQ and 1.8% YoY expectations versus an upward revised 0.8% and 2.3% respective priors.

Read more: Breaking: New Zealand Q4 GDP: 0.5% QoQ (expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%)

The kiwi pair continues to bear the burden of macro risk aversion as a rush fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) keeps the traders’ fraternity diverted to the US dollar. The reason could be traced from the worries of an upcoming recession as well as how the policymakers will be able to fund such a mammoth amount of stimulus.

The latest data suggest there are more than 2,14,000 cases worldwide with the numbers in Italy and the UK marking a spike in the last 24 hours.

While portraying the risk-off, Wall Street plunges into the sea of red whereas the US 10-year treasury yields remain positive beyond 1.0%.

Moving on, the New Zealand economic calendar is silent, for now, which in turn will push the Kiwi traders towards the Aussie jobs report for February and the key RBA meeting. While Aussie numbers are less likely to offer many moves, except for the intermediate push, RBA can keep the stimulus ready with bond purchases being on the table.

Technical Analysis

Unless bouncing back beyond 0.6000 round-figure April 2009 bottom close to 0.5500 is likely appearing on the charts.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5734
Today Daily Change -0.0200
Today Daily Change % -3.37%
Today daily open 0.5934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6254
Daily SMA50 0.6418
Daily SMA100 0.6467
Daily SMA200 0.6468
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6096
Previous Daily Low 0.5916
Previous Weekly High 0.645
Previous Weekly Low 0.6005
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5985
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6027
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5868
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5801
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5687
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6049
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6163
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

