- NZD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps eight-day uptrend.
- China PMIs came in mixed, NZ housing, ANZ numbers also disappoint Kiwi buyers.
- Mixed sentiment, firmer yields underpin US dollar rebound ahead of second-tier US data.
NZD/USD bounces off intraday low but remains pressured around a three-week high as it consolidates the two-week-old upward trajectory during Tuesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the mixed economics from China and New Zealand, as well as a rebound in the US dollar.
That said, China’s official activity numbers marked contraction for May as the headline NBS Manufacturing PMI matched 49.6 forecasts, versus 47.4 prior, while the Non-Manufacturing eased to 47.8, below 50.7 market consensus.
On the other hand, New Zealand (NZ) Building Permits slumped -8.5% in April versus 0.4% expected and 6.2% upwardly revised prior. Further, ANZ Activity Outlook and ANZ Business Confidence also tumbled and weighed on the NZD/USD prices. That said, the ANZ Activity Outlook for May dropped to -4.7% versus 5.7% expected and 8.0% prior whereas Business Confidence plummeted to -55.6, from -42 prior and -33.2 market consensus.
In addition to the most downbeat data, the market’s mixed sentiment and the US dollar rebound also weigh on the NZD/USD prices. That said, risk appetite weakens during early Tuesday as bond buyers take a breather, underpinning a pullback in riskier assets like equities and commodities. Also challenging the previous risk-on mood were headlines from Europe, as well as month-end consolidation. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures take a U-turn from a three-week top, flashed the previous day, to retest the 4,155 level. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 8.5 basis points (bps) to 2.835% by the press time.
Looking forward, NZD/USD traders should pay attention to how full markets react to the recent shift in sentiment, as well as data. Also important will be Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pulls back from the 50-day EMA, around 0.6565 by the press time, but an upward sloping support line from mid-May, close to 0.6510, tests the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6535
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6396
|Daily SMA50
|0.6647
|Daily SMA100
|0.669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6562
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6534
|Previous Weekly High
|0.655
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.639
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6545
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7200 on mixed Chinese PMIs, USD rebound
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.7200, amid mixed official Chinese PMIs and the renewed US dollar demand. Investors also assessed a jump in the Australian Q1 Gross Operating Profits data ahead of Wednesday's GDP release.
EUR/USD plunges to near 1.0740 as DXY rebounds aggressively, Eurozone HICP eyed
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed an intense vertical fall in the Asian session after the DXY jumped higher in its opening trade. The major has been dumped by the market participants and a low of 1.0741 has been recorded from an intraday high of 1.0780.
Gold drops back towards 200-DMA as bears attack $1,850 on USD rebound
Gold Price extends the week-start pullback from the monthly resistance line during Tuesday’s mid-Asian session. The precious metal drops to $1,850, refreshing intraday low. The commodity’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a one-month low.
ApeCoin price shows reasons to jump in early
The NFT-inspired token price could continue advancing as the technicals hint at a potential bottom. The ERC-20 governance and utility token may have printed a subtle bottoming pattern this weekend as the price has breached a parallel trend channel.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!