- NZD/USD bounces at 0.6425 and returns near day highs at 0.6560.
- The kiwi suffers on concerns about a second COVID-19 wave.
- Westpac's FX analysts see he pair at 0.65 by year-end.
New Zealand dollar’s rejection from 0.6460 earlier today has been contained above 0.6425, and the pair has crawled back to the mid-range of 0.6400. The kiwi has managed to pare losses and turn positive on daily charts as fears of a second COVID-19 crisis ease, and equity markets trim losses.
Kiwi suffers on risk aversion
The pair opened the week on a soft note, diving to two-week lows at 0.6380 with the investors spooked by reports of a new wave of coronavirus cases in China and the increase of infections in diverse states of the US.
Furthermore, the macroeconomic data from China has failed to lift the spirit. Industrial output expanded below expectations, at a 4.4% pace in May, while investment and recovery have remained negative. These figures reaffirm the idea that the recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown might be longer than initially thought.
NZD/USD to trade at 0.65 by year-end – Westpac
The FX Analysis team at Westpac have reviewed New Zealand’s economic forecasts and see the pair trading near the current levels by year-end, “We now forecast annual GDP growth for 2020 compared to 2019 will be -4% (previously -6%) (…) We have revised our forecast for the peak in unemployment to 8% (down from our earlier estimate of 9.5%) (…) We now expect that the NZD/USD pair will rise to 0.65 by the end of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1300 amid rallying Wall Street
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs above the 1.1300 level, as US indexes trimmed early losses and rallied, on news the Fed will begin buying corporate bonds to support the market’s liquidity.
GBP/USD extends recovery and nears 1.2600
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 and at fresh daily highs as the greenback eased further amid a U-turn in equities. Brexit-related jitters continue to limit the upside.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.