- NZD/USD licks its wounds during five-day downtrend, bounces off daily low.
- US dollar fails to cheer firmer Treasury yields amid pre-ECB anxiety.
- China reports upbeat trade numbers for May, floods in Hunan trim optimism.
- ECB’s verdict, US inflation are the key catalysts ahead of next week’s FOMC.
NZD/USD picks up bids to reverse daily loss around 0.6455, probing a four-day downtrend heading into Thursday’s European session. The kiwi pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the broad US dollar pullback, as well as upbeat data from China.
US Dollar Index (DXY) fades the previous day’s recovery moves near 102.50, down 0.07% intraday, as hawkish expectations from the European Central Bank (ECB) allow traders to slow down on the USD buying. In doing so, the greenback gauge ignores the firmer US Treasury yields. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 3.04% after rising over five basis points (bps) the previous day.
Also supporting the NZD/USD recovery are the stronger-than-expected trade numbers from China. The nation’s Trade Balance came in at +78.76B versus +58B expected and +51.12B previous. Further details suggest upbeat figures for Imports and Exports for May.
Although the market’s consolidation allows the NZD/USD to pare recent losses, the broad pessimism surrounding inflation and growth exerts downside pressure on the Kiwi pair. These fears could be linked to comments from the White House, OECD and the World Bank. On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said they expect the inflation numbers to be released at the end of the week to be elevated. Additionally, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cuts the global growth outlook for 2022 while World Bank (WB) President David Malpass warned that faster-than-expected tightening could recall a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s.
Moving on, ECB is all set to announce an end of the bond purchase and may keep the US dollar down. Though, clues for the July rate hike and economic forecasts will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD bears flirt with 21-DMA support, around 0.6430 by the press time, a daily break of the same becomes necessary to witness the pair’s further declines towards 0.6380 horizontal support. Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the convergence of the 50-HMA and the immediate resistance line, near 0.6460-65, to please the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6448
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6584
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6435
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar fails to capitalize on the cautious market mood. The shared currency remains buoyed by the upbeat Eurozone GDP data and expectations of a hawkish ECB outcome.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. Investors expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!