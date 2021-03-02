NZD/USD pares early losses, trades above 0.7250 ahead of mid-tier US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD stages a rebound after dropping toward 0.7200.
  • USD's market valuation continues to drive NZD/USD's movements.
  • Market sentiment improves ahead of the American session.

After fluctuating in a relatively narrow band during the Asian session, the NZD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in more than a week at 0.7210. With risk flows returning to market during the European trading hours, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 0.7261.

DXY retreats toward 91.00

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation continues to impact NZD/USD's movements. The US Dollar Index, which touched its best level since early February at 91.39 on Tuesday, is currently posting small daily gains at 91.11 as the improving sentiment is making it tough for the greenback to find demand.

Reflecting the upbeat mood, major European equity indexes are up between 0.5% and 0.75%. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures are little changed after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the day.

The US economic docket will feature the ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index on Tuesday.

Market participants are likely to remain focused on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes in the second half of the day. If US stocks manage to build on Monday's impressive gains, NZD/USD could start pushing higher amid USD weakness.

On Wednesday, January Building Permits and February ANZ Commodity Price figures will be released from New Zealand.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7262
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.7267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7249
Daily SMA50 0.7195
Daily SMA100 0.7032
Daily SMA200 0.6798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7294
Previous Daily Low 0.7225
Previous Weekly High 0.7466
Previous Weekly Low 0.7223
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7267
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.723
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7193
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.733
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7367

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

