NZD/USD pares early losses, trades above 0.7250 ahead of mid-tier US data

- NZD/USD stages a rebound after dropping toward 0.7200.
- USD's market valuation continues to drive NZD/USD's movements.
- Market sentiment improves ahead of the American session.
After fluctuating in a relatively narrow band during the Asian session, the NZD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in more than a week at 0.7210. With risk flows returning to market during the European trading hours, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 0.7261.
DXY retreats toward 91.00
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation continues to impact NZD/USD's movements. The US Dollar Index, which touched its best level since early February at 91.39 on Tuesday, is currently posting small daily gains at 91.11 as the improving sentiment is making it tough for the greenback to find demand.
Reflecting the upbeat mood, major European equity indexes are up between 0.5% and 0.75%. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures are little changed after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the day.
The US economic docket will feature the ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index on Tuesday.
Market participants are likely to remain focused on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes in the second half of the day. If US stocks manage to build on Monday's impressive gains, NZD/USD could start pushing higher amid USD weakness.
On Wednesday, January Building Permits and February ANZ Commodity Price figures will be released from New Zealand.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7249
|Daily SMA50
|0.7195
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
