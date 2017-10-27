NZD/USD - Oversold technical conditions offer respite

NZD/USD - Oversold technical conditions offer respiteBy Omkar Godbole
- NZD/USD 14-day RSI is most oversold since July 2015.
- 0.6820 (23.6% Fib R of 2014 high/2015 low) capping downside in the pair.
The NZD/USD pair clocked a low of 0.6818 earlier today before trimming losses to trade around 0.6838 levels.
The oversold conditions on the daily chart - 14-day RSI oversold, the bearish move looks overstretched as suggested by the big gap between the price and the 10-day moving average (MA).
However, the corrective move is unlikely to gather traction, given the strong bid tone around the US dollar. Still, a 100-pip move higher cannot be ruled out if the USprelimoinary Q3 GDP data due at 12:30 GMT today shows a sharp slowdown in the economy.
NZD/USD Technical Levels
The immediate resistance is seen at 0.6869 (1-hour 50-MA), which, if breached, would expose 0.6886 (5-day MA) and 0.6904 (Oct. 26 high on 1-hour chart). On the downside, breach of support at 0.6820 (23.6% Fib) would open doors for 0.6759 (Apr. 2016 low) and 0.6675 (May 2016 low).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1W
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
