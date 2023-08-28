NZD/USD oscillates in a narrow range above the 0.5900 mark, investors await the key US data

- NZD/USD consolidates between 0.5895-0.5916 range
- The US dollar edges lower as the market sentiment improves on Tuesday.
- Investors await the Labour and economic data release from the US.
The NZD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band between 0.5895-0.5916 region during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) loses ground below the 104.00 mark. The major pair currently trades near 1.3596, losing 0.03% for the day.
Regarding the Jackson Hole Symposium, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the additional rate hike cannot be ruled out if required, it would be determined by incoming data. According to World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP), the market discounts modest odds of a hike in September, but the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November increased to nearly 70%. About the data, the US Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index for August rose to -17.2 from -20 prior, better than the estimation of -21.6.
On the other hand, the Chinese finance ministry said that the authorities would reduce the 0.1% duty on stock trading to stimulate the capital market and strengthen investor confidence. Alongside the action by the Ministry of Finance, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is implementing measures to bolster market confidence in listed companies after the Chinese equities index slumped to nine-month lows. It’s worth noting that the positive headline surrounding China's economic conditions might lift the China-proxy Kiwi and act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Last week, the chief economist of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said that policymakers would cut the OCR earlier than signaled if China experienced a more significant slowdown than the RBNZ anticipates.
Market participants await the top-tier economic calendar releases from the US. The JOLTs Job Openings figures from July, ADP Employment Change, and Nonfarm Payrolls will be due later this week. Also, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), ISM PMI, and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) will be in the traders’ focus. Furthermore, New Zealand’s Building Permits MoM for July and Consumer Confidence will be released on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5908
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.5903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6011
|Daily SMA50
|0.6125
|Daily SMA100
|0.6152
|Daily SMA200
|0.6227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5943
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firmer sentiment, softer yields push Aussie bulls toward 0.6450, RBA’s Bullock eyed
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6400 after a positive start of the week despite a quiet Monday. The Aussie pair managed to cheer China-inspired optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the upbeat Australia’s Retail Sales, the previous day.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.0850 as US Dollar traces softer yields, focus on German/US statistics
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start recovery gains around 1.0820. The Euro pair cheers the US Dollar’s pullback while tracing the downbeat Treasury bond yields. However, the mixed concerns about Germany and cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier inflation and employment data from the US and Eurozone checks the pair buyers.
Gold awaits US data to defend bulls past $1,910 support confluence
Gold holds onto the week-start strength despite retreating from a 13-day high during the late hours of Monday, edging higher to around $1,920. The XAU/USD cheers the softer US Dollar and Treasury bond yields amid optimism surrounding China.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Why market volatility could resume this week
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate, same case for Ethereum and Ripple prices. However, this might chance this week as the market braces for key macroeconomics as well as timelines for spot BTC ETFs closing in.
The long wait
In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself.