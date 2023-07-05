NZD/USD oscillates around 0.6200 as investors await FOMC minutes for further guidance

- NZD/USD is consolidating around 0.6200 as FOMC minutes have come under spotlight.
- S&P500 futures have extended losses in Europe, portraying strength in the risk-aversion theme.
- Thursday’s ADP Employment report is expected to show additions of 180K employees in June.
The NZD/USD pair is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves near the round-level resistance of 0.6200 in the London session. The Kiwi asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting a key trigger for further guidance. A volatile action is anticipated in the Kiwi asset as the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes would provide guidance about the interest rate peak.
S&P500 futures have extended losses in Europe, portraying strength in the risk-aversion theme amid obscurity about July’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing topsy-turvy moves around 103.00 ahead of FOMC minutes.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, more than 86% chances are in favor of an interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.50%. Also, Fed chair Jerome Powell has cited the need for two more interest rate hikes to weigh pressure on stubborn core inflation.
The release of the FOMC minutes will provide guidance on interest rates and current economic prospects. Although further policy-tightening is warranted, the United States' economic prospects are facing immense pressure.
Later this week, US Employment data will be keenly watched. Thursday’s Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data is expected to show additions of 180K employees in June lower than May’s addition of 278K.
On the New Zealand dollar front, weak Caixin Services PMI could bring near-term pressure in Kiwi. The economic data has sharply dropped to 53.9 from the former release of 57.1. Investors are worried that the Chinese economic recovery is faltering despite supportive monetary and fiscal policies.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and a decline in Caixin Services PMI might impact the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.615
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6213
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is keeping its narrow range below 1.0900 in the European morning. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700, Fed minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.2700 early Wednesday, weighed by a modest US Dollar strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, economic woes and US-Sino trade tensions lend support to the Greenback. All eyes are on the Fed minutes for placing fresh directional bets.
Gold flat-lines below $1,930 level, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold price attracts some dip-buying near the $1,920 area and climbs to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD remains below the weekly high touched on Tuesday and currently trades around the $1,927-$1,928 region.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Fed minutes and US NFP in focus
The second half of the trading week could be volatile for the US Dollar thanks to Wednesday's FOMC minutes and the US jobs report on Friday. Investors will closely scrutinize these key risk events for clues on whether the Fed will hike rates more than once to tame.