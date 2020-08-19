NZD/USD on the back-foot as greenback hardens-up

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bears back in the game as RBNZ dovishness trump's the Fed.
  • FOMC minutes cast a less dovish tone than expected, underpinning US dollar's correction.

NZD/USD has been thrown onto the backfoot by a stringer US dollar, reaching as low as 0.6554 from 0.6651 US session highs. 

At the time of writing, the bird is consolidating at 0.6560 as Asia digests the recent spike in the greenback following the Federal Reserve's minutes which had a little bit of something for everyone. 

There was nothing particularly new within the minutes, but a slightly less dovish tone than expected and a short squeeze in the dollar insured that the bulls have now something to think twice about.

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the FOMC minutes released this morning were dovish on balance, hinting that the Fed’s economic projections could be downgraded come September.

However, a few qualms about yield-curve control was enough to underpin the US dollar's correction.

The use of additional forward guidance was discussed: “a number of participants noted that providing greater clarity regarding the likely path of the target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate at some point”.  And so too was yield-curve control, but there appears to be little enthusiasm for it.

Like everywhere else in the world, policy officials remain at the mercy of virus developments.

RBNZ leaves bird vulnerable

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is tipped to be at the ready to act accordingly. 

The RBNZ’s “unconstrained OCR forecast,” which gives a sense of the overall degree of monetary stimulus that is required, has not changed relative to the May MPS, and is still sitting at -2% for two years.

Like us, the RBNZ has acknowledged the recent surprising resilience of the economy, but is still concerned about the longer term outlook due to health uncertainty, the closed borders, the weak global economy, and the higher exchange rate,

analysts at Westpac explained.

Assistant Governor Hawkesby also reiterated the MPC view that if further easing is needed, a negative cash rate and funding for lending program would be the next step. 

NZD/USD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.6562
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 0.6601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6622
Daily SMA50 0.6549
Daily SMA100 0.6327
Daily SMA200 0.6371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.661
Previous Daily Low 0.6534
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6524
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6506
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6477
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6658
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6705

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.

Gold News

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.

Read more

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures