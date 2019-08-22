NZD/USD: On the back foot around multi-year low with eyes on New Zealand retail sales

- Kiwi seesaws near multi-year low amid fears of a global economic slowdown.
- New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales will be in the spotlight for now while major market attention holds on to updates from Jackson Hole Symposium.
Having plummeted to fresh low since January 2016, NZD/USD takes the rounds to 0.6366 at the start of Friday’s Asian trading session.
On Thursday, sluggish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from major economies renewed fears of the upcoming recession and pushed markets off commodity-linked currencies.
The Kiwi was already trading near the yearly low and hence a technical breakdown also contributed towards making it the worst performer among the G10 currencies.
Also adding to the pair’s weakness is continued uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal as the US President Donald Trump keeps shifting from his words on the developments while there are no clear-cut statements from China. Recently, the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow said that there was a productive trade discussion (via a call) between the US and Chinese diplomats on Wednesday and he is still planning for Chinese team to come to the US in September.
Additionally, latest comments from the regional Fed leaders, namely Esther George and Patrick Harker, have been upbeat and strengthen the US Dollar (USD), offering extra weakness to the pair.
Moving on, New Zealand’s second-quarter (Q2) Retail Sales will gain trader’s immediate attention whereas broad market concerns will keep sticking on to what the global central bankers speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium over the weekend.
The Retail Sales and Retail Sales ex-Autos both previously rose 0.7% and might weaken further considering the latest slew of downbeat data points, which in turn can drag the Kiwi further to south. However, a surprise increase will be capable of reversing a major chunk of latest losses.
Technical Analysis
While January 2016 low of 0.6348 becomes the immediate support to watch, additional declines might not hesitate to visit September 2015 low surrounding 0.6235. On the upside, pullback beyond August 07 low of 0.6377 can propel prices to October 2018 low near 0.6424 but the further increase is less likely unless rising past-June low of 0.6487.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 on Merkel's Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, at the highest this month after German Chancellor Merkel said a solution to the Irish backstop can be found by October 31st. UK PM Johnson is meeting French President Macron.
USD/JPY: lifeless consolidation continues
Japan National CPI seen up by 0.5% YoY in July. USD/JPY confined to familiar levels despite plenty of possible catalysts.
Gold steadies near $1,500 as trading action turns subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
After dropping to its lowest level in nine days at $1,492 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the second half of the day and now seems to be moving sideways near the $1,500 mark, losing nearly $3 on a daily basis.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.