NZD/USD: Off multi-year low around 0.5950 amid risk reset

- NZD/USD consolidates losses from the fresh low since May 2009.
- The US Fed announced more measures to ward off coronavirus as all 50 states and DC become the victim.
- New Zealand Current Account Deficit came in better than anticipated.
While the US policymakers’ fight against the pandemic propelled the greenback the previous day, the US dollar bulls seem to catch a breath following news of the wide outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the nation. That said, the NZD/USD pair retraces losses from the multi-year low to 0.5950 by the press time of early Asian session on Wednesday.
The Kiwi pair recently benefited from the news that the deadly virus is now present in all 50 states of the US and the DC. Also weakening the greenback could be the comments from US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who cited fears of witnessing 20% Unemployment Rate in a case of inaction. While identifying the threat, the US Federal Reserve undertook another action to combat the disease by offering short-term credit lines to primary dealers.
On the economic front, New Zealand Current Account for the fourth quarter (Q4) shrank less than $-2,956B expected to $-2657B over QOQ while the ratio of Current Account to GDP recovered from -3.1% forecast to -3.0%.
With this, the market’s risk-tone took another jibe with the S&P 500 Futures declining near 1.5% to 2,450 by the press time.
The US policymakers, including the government as well as the Fed, announced multiple measures on Tuesday to fight against the nation’s struggle during the coronavirus outbreak.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand government also announced a heavy package, 4.0% of the GDP, to ward off the negative implications of the pandemic. However, signals that it was only phase one of the announcements made kiwi traders worried. “We are now at a new low for the cycle, and with large-scale QE inevitable in coming weeks and the US gearing up for more fiscal stimulus, we expect the Kiwi to be under the gravitational pull,” said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Traders will now take clues from the global policymakers’ moves to tame the negative implication of the deadly virus. However, data from the US could offer intermediate moves as well.
Technical Analysis
There is no stop to the pair’s declines towards early-May 2009 tops near 0.5770 if the quote remains under 0.6200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5945
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.69%
|Today daily open
|0.6047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6277
|Daily SMA50
|0.6432
|Daily SMA100
|0.6471
|Daily SMA200
|0.6471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5985
|Previous Weekly High
|0.645
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive
Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.
New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago
Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter. New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.
Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.