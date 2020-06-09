NZD/USD off lows, still deep in the red below 0.6500 mark

- NZD/USD witnessed some long-unwinding trade and retreated sharply from multi-month tops.
- The dismal market mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some heavy pressure.
- Dovish Fed expectations led to a fresh leg down in the US bond yields and capped the USD gains.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6485-80 region.
The pair stalled its recent strong bullish momentum and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Tuesday from the 0.6580 region, the highest level since January 27. The NZD/USD pair snapped six consecutive days of winning streak and the steep decline of over 100 pips was sponsored by a combination of factors.
As investors digested the latest optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment boosted the US dollar's safe-haven status. This, in turn, prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around riskier currencies, including the kiwi – and led to the NZD/USD pair's corrective slide.
Meanwhile, the possibility of a dovish outlook from the Fed – when it announces its policy decision on Wednesday – triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-yr US government bond was down around 6%, which kept a lid on any strong USD gains and helped limit deeper losses for the major.
Hence, the key focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term corrective slide.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.649
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|0.6559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6094
|Daily SMA100
|0.6185
|Daily SMA200
|0.6319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6568
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6498
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6472
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovering as equities stabilise
EUR/USD is trading back around 1.1300, neutral for the day. German and French figures disappointed. Caution prevails ahead of the Fed’s decision this Wednesday. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.