NZD/USD: Off 33-month highs as S&P 500 futures drop

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD has retreated from the 33-month high of 0.7262 early Wednesday. 
  • Risk sentiment weakens despite the US Democrats securing an early lead in Georgia elections.

The NZD/USD pair has pulled back from multi-month highs, tracking the decline in the US stock futures. So far, however, Kiwi's downside has been minimal. 

The currency pair is trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.7250, having printed a high of 0.7262 early today. That was the highest level since April 2018. 

The futures tied to the S&P 500 are now trading 0.30% lower on the day. The decline has come, with both Democratic candidates in Georgia's Senate runoff pulling into the lead. That's somewhat surprising, given that a Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to deliver a more significant fiscal stimulus. 

The decline in futures indicates that investors are concerned about what a Blue Sweep could mean for tech companies moving forward. 

Should the losses deepen, the Kiwi would most likely see a deeper pullback. China's data released a few minutes ago favors losses in the NZD and other commodity-sensitive currencies. China's Caixin Services PMI fell to 56.3 in December from November's 57.8.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7250
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.7254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.71
Daily SMA50 0.697
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6567
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.726
Previous Daily Low 0.7167
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6677
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7194
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7287
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.732
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

