The Kiwi Dollar could lose further ground and test the 0.6560 region vs. the greenback in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “NZD traded between 0.6602 and 0.6631 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 0.6605/0.6645. The daily closing is on the soft side (NY close of 0.6607) and the risk is for further weakness. From here, barring a break of 0.6630, NZD could dip below 0.6590 but the next support at 0.6560 is not unexpected to come into the picture, at least not for today”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated on Monday (08 Jul, spot at 0.6675) that if NZD were to close below the expected 0.6610/0.6730 range, it would indicate that it is ready to tackle 0.6560. NZD closed at 0.6607 in NY and from here, NZD is expected to trade with a downside bias towards 0.6560. On the upside, only a move above 0.6660 would indicate that the downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
Inflation is not the key to Fed policy but jobs and GDP. Markets have fully priced a 25 basis point reduction this month. Powell unlikely to offer many clues to July policy, stressing incoming data.