In light of the recent performance, NZD/USD is now seeing within a rangebound theme, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Not surprisingly, NZD traded within the broad 0.6238/0.6325 range registered on Tuesday (NZD traded between 0.6264 and 0.6306 yesterday). The price action offers no fresh clues and NZD is likely to continue to trade sideways for now. Expected range for today, 0.6270/0.6320.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The strong rebound in NZD over the past two days came a surprise. Out ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.6300 was breached as NZD popped to an overnight high of 0.6325. Downward pressure has eased and NZD has likely moved into a consolidation phase. From here, NZD is expected to trade sideways for a period, likely within a relatively broad range of 0.6200 and 0.6390.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD trades above 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Breaking: OPEC reportedly agrees on 1.5 million bpd output cut, WTI leaps above $47
OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce the oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day, Reuters reported in the last minutes citing a source familiar with talks.
XAU/USD surges to new weekly highs amid California's coronavirus emergency
Gold prices are on the rise again. The safe-haven asset is responding to a worsening market mood amid the coronavirus crisis.
