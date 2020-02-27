NZD/USD: New Zealand data join COVID-19 updates to please bears below 0.6300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD drops for the third day in a row, tests the lowest since October 16, 2019.
  • NZ trade balance and ANZ stats register down results.
  • US President Trump, coronavirus updates from South Korea/China favor the risk-off.

NZD/USD declines to 0.6288, -0.12%, by the press time of early Thursday. The pair recently dropped to the fresh low since the mid-October 2019 as downbeat New Zealand (NZ) data at home as well as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears continue the bearish momentum.

The early-day release of January month Trade Balance was the trigger to the day’s fresh selling followed by US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus speech. Extending the fall off-late were the Business Confidence and Activity outlook numbers for January from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).

Even so, the main catalyst for the pair’s downpour could be the COVID-19 as increasing cases from South Korea and the run of first cases among many destinations weigh on the risk-tone.

That said, the US 10-year treasury yields recover one basis point to 1.319% from the record low flashed Wednesday while S&P 500 Futures drops 0.80% to 3,084 by the press time.

Moving on, a heavy economic calendar in the US will join coronavirus updates to offer another busy day to the kiwi traders. However, the bearish momentum is likely to prevail.

Technical Analysis

November 2019 bottom close to 0.6315 acts as the immediate resistance for the pair while lows marked during October 2019 around 0.6240 and 0.6200 can lure the sellers during the quote’s further weakness.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6287
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.6296
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6411
Daily SMA50 0.6544
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6328
Previous Daily Low 0.6292
Previous Weekly High 0.6449
Previous Weekly Low 0.6303
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6315
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6282
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6269
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6319
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6342
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD finds little love after Australia's Q4 Capex data release and trades around 0.6550. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets is likely capping the upside in the AUD.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

USD/JPY News

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

Despite no cases, the Mayor of SF declares an emergency. New infections outside China now outpace those inside China. SF Mayor London Breed Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Read more

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures