NZD/USD neutral near term – UOB

NZD/USD neutral near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group stick to the neutral bias on the pair, expecting to stay rangebound between 0.7240 and 0.7370 in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “NZD rebounded quickly without testing the strong 0.7260 support (low of 0.7278). However, the recovery lacks momentum and the risk for further upside appears to be limited. From here, allow for a bounce to 0.7335 but 0.7370 is expected to cap for a slow drift lower to 0.7275”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as NZD traded mostly sideways last Friday. The outlook for this pair is still viewed as neutral and we continue to anticipate further range trading, likely between 0.7240 and 0.7370”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.