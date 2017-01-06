NZD/USD neutral in a 0.6920/0.7055 – UOB

The Kiwi Dollar is seen meandering between 0.6920/0.7055 vs. the greenback for the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.

“The registered low of 0.6949 did not challenge the strong support indicated at 0.6925/30 yesterday. The subsequent rapid rise from the low appears to have scope to extend further but any up-move is expected to struggle near the major 0.7045/50 resistance”.

“While upward momentum has improved, it is too early to expect a sustained up-move as 0.7055 is a very strong resistance and this level is unlikely to yield so easily. Overall, we prefer to hold a neutral stance for now even though the short-term bias is tilted to the upside (as long as 0.6950 is intact)”.