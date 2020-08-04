NZD/USD moves sideways around 0.6600 ahead of key New Zealand jobs report

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index posts small daily losses below 93.50.
  • Unemployment Rate in New Zealand is expected to rise to 5.8% in Q2.

The NZD/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small losses and is now struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6612.

On Monday, the broad-based USD strength witnesses during the first half of the day caused the pair to edge lower. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 2% on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index dropped into the negative territory and was last seen down 0.1% on the day at 93.42.

In the second half of the day, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

More importantly, Statistics New Zealand will release its labour market report in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants expect the Unemployment Rate in the second quarter to rise from 4.2% to 5.8% with the Employment Change declining by 2%. Better-than-expected jobs figures could provide a boost to the kiwi and help NZD/USD erase Monday's losses. On the other hand, 

NZD/USD near-term outlook

“Yesterday, we held the view that NZD ‘could test the strong support at 0.6600’ but ‘a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. NZD subsequently dropped to a low of 0.6575 before rebounding," FX strategists at the UOB Group said. "While downward pressure is not strong, there is scope for NZD to retest the 0.6575 level before a more sustained recovery can be expected. Resistance is at 0.6630 followed by 0.6650.”

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6612
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.6613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6605
Daily SMA50 0.6497
Daily SMA100 0.6246
Daily SMA200 0.6359
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6644
Previous Daily Low 0.6575
Previous Weekly High 0.6716
Previous Weekly Low 0.6619
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6577
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6508
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.668
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6715

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

