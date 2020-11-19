NZD/USD moves in on the 0.6920 psychological level

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bulls step in as the greenback gives back some ground in a mid-session rally on Wall Street.
  • Higher beta currencies get a brief boost despite the growing concerns of the coronavirus spread. 

NZD/USD is moving back in on the 0.6920 psychological level as the US dollar slides back into bearish territory across the board.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6916 and has travelled between a low of 0.6878 and a high of 0.6924 having made a new high for the year as we went to press yesterday.

Price action has picked up with the move in the greenback, supporting the higher beta currencies which have tracked a mid-session rally in US stocks on the news that Schumer says McConnell has agreed to resume negotiations over Covid-19 stimulus.

'The souring in risk sentiment should keep broader FX markets in check,'' analysts at TD securities.

''We note that established ranges remain intact. Meanwhile, relative to mobility trends, we think the USD should be trading on a slightly firmer footing.

As Covid cases surge and restrictions tighten, the near-term growth outlook worsens. We remain mildly defensive and favor selective USD longs.''

Meanwhile, with additional fiscal relief on and off the congressional back burner, investors are also looking to the US Federal Reserve for signs it could step in with more monetary stimulus as record coronavirus infection numbers are thwarting the world's economy's recovery.

''We remain in the grip of the ebb and flow of global sentiment,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

''2021 is going to be pretty tough even with a vaccine (presuming it becomes available later in the year), with more layoffs likely in the US and Europe (some businesses won’t be able to hang on that long), which speaks to more policy action there,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

'With light now at the end of the tunnel, NZ’s better near-term prospects, and fading market expectations on negative rates, the path of least resistance for the NZD remains higher.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6917
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6757
Daily SMA50 0.6682
Daily SMA100 0.6648
Daily SMA200 0.6413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6946
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6984
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood

The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.

Gold news

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.

Read more

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures